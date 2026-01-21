EXPOSITION DE L’ARTISTE S.KRISTOL

DOMAINE DE LA GRANDE CANAGUE Montady Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-30

fin : 2026-03-01

Date(s) :

2026-01-30 2026-01-31 2026-02-01

Dans ce lieu empreint de caractère et de sérénité, les oeuvre de S.KRISTOL œuvres prennent place et dialoguent avec l’espace, offrant une parenthèse hors du temps. Couleurs, matières et formes s’y répondent, invitant à la contemplation et à l’émotion.

Plongez dans l’univers fascinant de S.Kristol, pseudonyme de Stéphane Manceau, un artiste contemporain autodidacte originaire du Mans. Né en 1988, S.Kristol a commencé sa carrière en tant qu’agent d’artistes avant de se consacrer pleinement à sa passion pour la création. Sous son alter ego PASCHAT ??, il explore le thème de l’inégalité au temps de l’égalité à travers des œuvres qui éveillent l’âme et diffusent des émotions positives. .

DOMAINE DE LA GRANDE CANAGUE Montady 34310 Hérault Occitanie +33 065192916 contact@skristol.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

In this place of character and serenity, the works of S.KRISTOL ?uvres take their place and interact with the space, offering a timeless interlude. Colors, materials and shapes respond to each other, inviting contemplation and emotion.

L’événement EXPOSITION DE L’ARTISTE S.KRISTOL Montady a été mis à jour le 2026-01-19 par 34 OT LA DOMITIENNE