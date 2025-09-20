Exposition de l’Auberge au Palace RDV Place Maurice Mollard Aix-les-Bains
Exposition de l’Auberge au Palace RDV Place Maurice Mollard Aix-les-Bains samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Exposition de l’Auberge au Palace
RDV Place Maurice Mollard 2 Rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20 2025-09-21
Promenade dans l’histoire très intéressante de l’évolution de l’hôtellerie.
.
RDV Place Maurice Mollard 2 Rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains 73100 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 61 40 84 archives@aixlesbains.fr
English :
An interesting walk through the history of the hotel industry.
German :
Spaziergang durch die sehr interessante Geschichte der Entwicklung der Hotellerie.
Italiano :
Un’interessante passeggiata nella storia dell’industria alberghiera.
Espanol :
Un interesante paseo por la historia de la industria hotelera.
L’événement Exposition de l’Auberge au Palace Aix-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par Agence Aix-les-Bains Riviera des Alpes