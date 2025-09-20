Exposition de l’Auberge au Palace RDV Place Maurice Mollard Aix-les-Bains

Exposition de l’Auberge au Palace

RDV Place Maurice Mollard 2 Rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains Savoie

Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

2025-09-20 2025-09-21

Promenade dans l’histoire très intéressante de l’évolution de l’hôtellerie.

RDV Place Maurice Mollard 2 Rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains 73100 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 61 40 84 archives@aixlesbains.fr

English :

An interesting walk through the history of the hotel industry.

German :

Spaziergang durch die sehr interessante Geschichte der Entwicklung der Hotellerie.

Italiano :

Un’interessante passeggiata nella storia dell’industria alberghiera.

Espanol :

Un interesante paseo por la historia de la industria hotelera.

