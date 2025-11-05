Exposition De l’illustration à l’abstraction BU Lettres et SHS Nancy

Exposition De l’illustration à l’abstraction

La bibliothèque Lettres et SHS de Nancy vous propose une exposition organisée en collaboration avec la Ville de Nancy dans le cadre de son jumelage avec la Ville de Lublin en Pologne.

Né à Lublin en 1977, Amadeusz Popek a débuté ses études en art à Faculté des arts de l’UMCS.

Artiste plasticien spécialisé dans le graphisme en sérigraphie, Amadeusz Popek se consacre principalement au dessin, ainsi qu’à la gravure en sérigraphie et à des techniques telles que l’eau-forte et l’aquatinte. Ses œuvres font partie de collections privées et de collections de galeries, notamment celles de la BWA à Bielsko-Biala et de la Galerie du Centre culturel et artistique de Nowa Huta à Cracovie.

Lors de cette exposition, Amadeusz Popek présentera plusieurs tableaux de sérigraphies aux motifs graphiques en noir et blanc, et il sera présent en France pour présenter son exposition lors du vernissage le 12 novembre prochain à 18h à la BU Lettres & SHS.Tout public

BU Lettres et SHS 46 avenue de la libération Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 72 74 09 80

English :

Nancy’s Lettres et SHS library presents an exhibition organized in collaboration with the City of Nancy as part of its twinning with the Polish city of Lublin.

Born in Lublin in 1977, Amadeusz Popek began his art studies at the UMCS Faculty of Arts.

A visual artist specializing in silkscreen graphics, Amadeusz Popek devotes his time mainly to drawing, silkscreen engraving and techniques such as etching and aquatint. His works are part of private and gallery collections, including those of the BWA in Bielsko-Biala and the Gallery of the Nowa Huta Cultural and Artistic Center in Krakow.

During this exhibition, Amadeusz Popek will present several silkscreen paintings with graphic motifs in black and white, and he will be present in France to present his exhibition at the vernissage on November 12 at 6pm at the BU Lettres & SHS.

German :

Die Bibliothek Lettres et SHS de Nancy bietet Ihnen eine Ausstellung, die in Zusammenarbeit mit der Stadt Nancy im Rahmen ihrer Städtepartnerschaft mit der Stadt Lublin in Polen organisiert wurde.

Amadeusz Popek wurde 1977 in Lublin geboren und begann sein Kunststudium an der Kunstfakultät der UMCS.

Als bildender Künstler, der sich auf Siebdruckgrafiken spezialisiert hat, widmet sich Amadeusz Popek hauptsächlich dem Zeichnen sowie der Siebdruckgrafik und Techniken wie Radierung und Aquatinta. Seine Werke befinden sich in Privat- und Galeriesammlungen, darunter die der BWA in Bielsko-Biala und der Galerie des Kunst- und Kulturzentrums Nowa Huta in Krakau.

Bei dieser Ausstellung wird Amadeusz Popek mehrere Siebdrucktafeln mit grafischen Motiven in Schwarz-Weiß zeigen. Er wird in Frankreich anwesend sein, um seine Ausstellung bei der Vernissage am 12. November um 18 Uhr in der BU Lettres & SHS vorzustellen.

Italiano :

La biblioteca Lettres et SHS di Nancy ospita una mostra organizzata in collaborazione con la città di Nancy nell’ambito del gemellaggio con la città di Lublino in Polonia.

Nato a Lublino nel 1977, Amadeusz Popek ha iniziato i suoi studi artistici presso la Facoltà di Arti dell’UMCS.

Artista visivo specializzato in grafica serigrafica, Amadeusz Popek si dedica principalmente al disegno, all’incisione serigrafica e a tecniche come l’acquaforte e l’acquatinta. Le sue opere si trovano in collezioni private e gallerie, tra cui quelle del BWA di Bielsko-Biala e della Galleria del Centro culturale e artistico Nowa Huta di Cracovia.

In occasione di questa mostra, Amadeusz Popek presenterà una serie di serigrafie con motivi grafici in bianco e nero e sarà presente in Francia per presentare la sua mostra all’inaugurazione del 12 novembre alle 18.00 presso la BU Lettres & SHS.

Espanol :

La biblioteca Lettres et SHS de Nancy acoge una exposición organizada en colaboración con la ciudad de Nancy, en el marco de su hermanamiento con la ciudad de Lublin (Polonia).

Nacido en Lublin en 1977, Amadeusz Popek comenzó sus estudios de arte en la Facultad de Bellas Artes de la UMCS.

Artista visual especializado en serigrafía, Amadeusz Popek se dedica principalmente al dibujo, así como al grabado serigráfico y a técnicas como el aguafuerte y el aguatinta. Sus obras figuran en colecciones privadas y de galerías, entre ellas las de la BWA de Bielsko-Biala y la Galería del Centro Cultural y Artístico Nowa Huta de Cracovia.

En esta exposición, Amadeusz Popek presentará varias serigrafías con motivos gráficos en blanco y negro, y estará presente en Francia para presentar su exposición en la inauguración, el 12 de noviembre a las 18.00 horas en la BU Lettres & SHS.

