EXPOSITION DE MAQUETTES Fourques

EXPOSITION DE MAQUETTES Fourques vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

EXPOSITION DE MAQUETTES

12 avenue du Roussillon Fourques Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-10

fin : 2025-10-19

Date(s) :

2025-10-10

Exposition de maquettes de quelques églises du département et peintures Alexandre Charrett Dykes

Info: 07 68 51 76 87…

.

12 avenue du Roussillon Fourques 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 68 51 76 87

English :

Exhibition of models of some of the department’s churches and paintings by Alexandre Charrett Dykes

Info: 07 68 51 76 87…

German :

Ausstellung von Modellen einiger Kirchen des Departements und Gemälde von Alexander Charrett Dykes

Info: 07 68 51 76 87…

Italiano :

Mostra di modelli di alcune chiese del dipartimento e di dipinti di Alexandre Charrett Dykes

Info: 07 68 51 76 87…

Espanol :

Exposición de maquetas de algunas iglesias del departamento y pinturas de Alexandre Charrett Dykes

Información: 07 68 51 76 87…

L’événement EXPOSITION DE MAQUETTES Fourques a été mis à jour le 2025-10-05 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR