EXPOSITION DE MAQUETTES Fourques
EXPOSITION DE MAQUETTES Fourques vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
EXPOSITION DE MAQUETTES
12 avenue du Roussillon Fourques Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-10
fin : 2025-10-19
2025-10-10
Exposition de maquettes de quelques églises du département et peintures Alexandre Charrett Dykes
12 avenue du Roussillon Fourques 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 68 51 76 87
English :
Exhibition of models of some of the department’s churches and paintings by Alexandre Charrett Dykes
German :
Ausstellung von Modellen einiger Kirchen des Departements und Gemälde von Alexander Charrett Dykes
Italiano :
Mostra di modelli di alcune chiese del dipartimento e di dipinti di Alexandre Charrett Dykes
Espanol :
Exposición de maquetas de algunas iglesias del departamento y pinturas de Alexandre Charrett Dykes
