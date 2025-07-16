Exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » au Village Fromager Livarot Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge

Exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » au Village Fromager Livarot

Livarot 42 rue du Général Leclerc Livarot-Pays-d’Auge Calvados

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-16

fin : 2025-07-31

2025-07-16

Le Village Fromager vous invite à venir découvrir l’exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » du 16 au 31 juillet 2025.

Visite de l’exposition aux horaires d’ouverture de la fromagerie. Entrée gratuite.

Livarot 42 rue du Général Leclerc Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 14140 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 48 20 10 visite@graindorge.fr

English : Exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » au Village Fromager Livarot

The Village Fromager invites you to discover Michel Alloul’s exhibition « Inspirations » from July 16 to 31, 2025.

Visit the exhibition during the cheese dairy’s opening hours. Free admission.

German : Exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » au Village Fromager Livarot

Das Käsedorf lädt Sie ein, die Ausstellung von Michel Alloul « Inspirationen » vom 16. bis 31. Juli 2025 zu besuchen.

Besuchen Sie die Ausstellung während der Öffnungszeiten der Käserei. Eintritt frei.

Italiano :

Il Village Fromager vi invita a scoprire la mostra « Inspirations » di Michel Alloul dal 16 al 31 luglio 2025.

Visitate la mostra durante gli orari di apertura del caseificio. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

El Village Fromager le invita a descubrir la exposición « Inspiraciones » de Michel Alloul del 16 al 31 de julio de 2025.

Visite la exposición durante el horario de apertura de la quesería. Entrada gratuita.

