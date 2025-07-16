Exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » au Village Fromager Livarot Livarot Livarot-Pays-d’Auge
Le Village Fromager vous invite à venir découvrir l’exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » du 16 au 31 juillet 2025.
Visite de l’exposition aux horaires d’ouverture de la fromagerie. Entrée gratuite.
Livarot 42 rue du Général Leclerc Livarot-Pays-d’Auge 14140 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 48 20 10 visite@graindorge.fr
English : Exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » au Village Fromager Livarot
The Village Fromager invites you to discover Michel Alloul’s exhibition « Inspirations » from July 16 to 31, 2025.
Visit the exhibition during the cheese dairy’s opening hours. Free admission.
German : Exposition de Michel Alloul « Inspirations » au Village Fromager Livarot
Das Käsedorf lädt Sie ein, die Ausstellung von Michel Alloul « Inspirationen » vom 16. bis 31. Juli 2025 zu besuchen.
Besuchen Sie die Ausstellung während der Öffnungszeiten der Käserei. Eintritt frei.
Italiano :
Il Village Fromager vi invita a scoprire la mostra « Inspirations » di Michel Alloul dal 16 al 31 luglio 2025.
Visitate la mostra durante gli orari di apertura del caseificio. Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
El Village Fromager le invita a descubrir la exposición « Inspiraciones » de Michel Alloul del 16 al 31 de julio de 2025.
Visite la exposición durante el horario de apertura de la quesería. Entrada gratuita.
