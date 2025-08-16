EXPOSITION DE MICHEL SERVAT Parc thermal Bagnères-de-Luchon
Parc thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-08-16 10:00:00
fin : 2025-08-30 12:30:00
2025-08-16
Peintures
Artiste peintre autodidacte, le dessin, la peinture, sous toutes techniques, couleurs ou noir et blanc, sont le ciment de ma vie depuis fort longtemps. Voyage dans la na ture, et dans le temps !
La vente des oeuvres sera versée à 70% à la ligue contre le cancer. .
Parc thermal MAISON DU CURISTE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 22 22 maison.du.curiste@orange.fr
