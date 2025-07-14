Exposition de Patchwork Ribeauvillé

39 Grand Rue Ribeauvillé Haut-Rhin

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-14 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-20 17:00:00

Découvrez l’art du Patchwork à l’occasion de cette exposition proposée par l’association Patch et Tchatche.

39 Grand Rue Ribeauvillé 68150 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 07 32 61 48 stempfer.alain@gmail.com

English :

Discover the art of Patchwork at this exhibition proposed by the association Patch et Tchatche.

German :

Entdecken Sie die Kunst des Patchwork anlässlich dieser Ausstellung, die von der Vereinigung Patch et Tchatche organisiert wird.

Italiano :

Scoprite l’arte del Patchwork in questa mostra proposta dall’associazione Patch et Tchatche.

Espanol :

Descubra el arte del Patchwork en esta exposición propuesta por la asociación Patch et Tchatche.

