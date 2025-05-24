Exposition de peinture « Eau la la ! » – Châtelaillon-Plage, 24 mai 2025 07:00, Châtelaillon-Plage.

Charente-Maritime

Exposition de peinture « Eau la la ! » Logis Hôtel le Majestic, Pl. saint-Marsault Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-05-24

fin : 2025-05-26

2025-05-24

EAU LA LA !!! une exposition d’un engagement artistique pour la protection des océans et des rivières.

Logis Hôtel le Majestic, Pl. saint-Marsault

Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 20 53

English : « Eau la la! » painting exhibition

« EAU LA LA !!! » an exhibition of artistic commitment to the protection of oceans and rivers.

German : Gemäldeausstellung « Eau la la! »

« EAU LA LA!!! » eine Ausstellung eines künstlerischen Engagements für den Schutz der Ozeane und Flüsse.

Italiano :

« ACQUA LA LA!!! una mostra che presenta un impegno artistico per la protezione dei nostri oceani e fiumi.

Espanol : Exposición de pintura « Eau la la »

« ¡¡¡AGUA LA LA!!! una exposición que muestra el compromiso artístico con la protección de nuestros océanos y ríos.

