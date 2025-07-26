EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE ET DESSINS route de la chapelle Péguilhan

route de la chapelle CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE LA CAMELLE Péguilhan Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-07-26 15:00:00

fin : 2025-07-30 18:30:00

2025-07-26

Venez découvrir l’exposition des élèves de l’Atelier de Péguilhan animé par Sandie

Avec les artistes suivants:

Josette ASPECT-Martine BARBE-José BARBOULE- Martine BERTHOUMIEU- Christiane BONNAT- Simone CASTEX- Odette DADER- Adeline COURCENET -Claudette IBOS- Claudette HORLEY- Nadine LOUDET-Catherine POUGAULT-Rose-Marie RUIS HARRIS Jean-Philippe SEMATISKI .

+33 5 61 88 75 76 mairiedepeguilhan@orange.fr

English :

Come and discover the exhibition of students from the Atelier de Péguilhan led by Sandie

German :

Entdecken Sie die Ausstellung der Schüler des von Sandie geleiteten Ateliers von Péguilhan

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire la mostra degli studenti del Laboratorio Péguilhan guidati da Sandie

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir la exposición de los alumnos del Taller Péguilhan dirigidos por Sandie

