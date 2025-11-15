Exposition de peinture Étienne Guérinaud et ses élèves Foyer Communal Bliesbruck

Exposition de peinture Étienne Guérinaud et ses élèves

Foyer Communal 1 rue Millery Bliesbruck Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-15 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-15 2025-11-16

Je suis un artiste peintre professionnel inscrit à la maison des artistes à Paris, diplômé (Arts, Sciences et Lettres). Je suis un peintre autodidacte, 5 années de cours dans un atelier avec Michel Duparchy m’ont permis de m’envoler de mes propres ailes. Je peins la plupart de mes créations en m’inspirant des photos prises dans la nature et autres.

Quand je me promène, je suis très attentif à ce qui m’entoure, j’essaye de mémoriser ce qui est vraiment intéressant !! surtout pour mes créations.Tout public

Foyer Communal 1 rue Millery Bliesbruck 57200 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 43 40 35 30 etienne.guerinaud@numericable.fr

English :

I’m a professional painter registered with the Maison des Artistes in Paris, with a diploma (Arts, Sciences et Lettres). I am a self-taught painter, 5 years of lessons in a studio with Michel Duparchy have allowed me to fly on my own wings. I paint most of my creations inspired by photos taken in nature and elsewhere.

When I go for a walk, I’m very attentive to what’s around me, and I try to memorize what’s really interesting, especially for my creations.

German :

Ich bin ein professioneller Maler, der im Maison des Artistes in Paris eingetragen ist und ein Diplom (Arts, Sciences et Lettres) besitzt. Ich bin ein autodidaktischer Maler. 5 Jahre Unterricht in einem Atelier bei Michel Duparchy haben es mir ermöglicht, auf eigenen Füßen zu stehen. Ich male die meisten meiner Kreationen, indem ich mich von Fotos inspirieren lasse, die ich in der Natur und anderswo gemacht habe.

Wenn ich spazieren gehe, achte ich sehr auf meine Umgebung und versuche, mir zu merken, was wirklich interessant ist!! vor allem für meine Kreationen.

Italiano :

Sono un pittore professionista iscritto alla Maison des Artistes di Parigi, laureato in Arti, Scienze e Lettere. Sono un pittore autodidatta, 5 anni di lezioni in studio con Michel Duparchy mi hanno permesso di volare con le mie ali. Dipingo la maggior parte delle mie creazioni ispirandomi a foto scattate in natura e altrove.

Quando faccio una passeggiata, sono molto attenta a ciò che mi circonda e cerco di memorizzare ciò che è veramente interessante, soprattutto per le mie creazioni.

Espanol :

Soy pintor profesional inscrito en la Maison des Artistes de París, licenciado en Artes, Ciencias y Letras. Soy pintor autodidacta, 5 años de clases en un taller con Michel Duparchy me han permitido volar con mis propias alas. Pinto la mayoría de mis creaciones inspirándome en fotos tomadas en la naturaleza y en otros lugares.

Cuando salgo a pasear, estoy muy atento a lo que me rodea e intento memorizar lo que es realmente interesante, sobre todo para mis creaciones.

