EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE – MÉDIATHÈQUE DE LAVERNOSE- LACASSE Lavernose-Lacasse, 2 juin 2025 07:00, Lavernose-Lacasse.

Haute-Garonne

EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE MÉDIATHÈQUE DE LAVERNOSE- LACASSE 1 Place de la Mairie Lavernose-Lacasse Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-06-02

fin : 2025-07-07

2025-06-02

Venez découvrir les œuvres de l’artiste peintre Florence Trouilleau.

Exposition d’œuvres de peinture sur le thème du voyage .

MÉDIATHÈQUE DE LAVERNOSE- LACASSE 1 Place de la Mairie

Lavernose-Lacasse 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 56 59 39

English :

Come and discover the works of painter Florence Trouilleau.

German :

Entdecken Sie die Werke der Malerin Florence Trouilleau.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire le opere della pittrice Florence Trouilleau.

Espanol :

Venga a descubrir las obras de la pintora Florence Trouilleau.

