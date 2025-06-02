EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE – MÉDIATHÈQUE DE LAVERNOSE- LACASSE Lavernose-Lacasse, 2 juin 2025 07:00, Lavernose-Lacasse.
Haute-Garonne
EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE MÉDIATHÈQUE DE LAVERNOSE- LACASSE 1 Place de la Mairie Lavernose-Lacasse Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-02
fin : 2025-07-07
Date(s) :
2025-06-02
Venez découvrir les œuvres de l’artiste peintre Florence Trouilleau.
Exposition d’œuvres de peinture sur le thème du voyage .
MÉDIATHÈQUE DE LAVERNOSE- LACASSE 1 Place de la Mairie
Lavernose-Lacasse 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 56 59 39
English :
Come and discover the works of painter Florence Trouilleau.
German :
Entdecken Sie die Werke der Malerin Florence Trouilleau.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire le opere della pittrice Florence Trouilleau.
Espanol :
Venga a descubrir las obras de la pintora Florence Trouilleau.
L’événement EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE Lavernose-Lacasse a été mis à jour le 2025-05-27 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE