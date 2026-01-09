Exposition de peinture Valérie Viaud alias DoubleV Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port Saint-Trojan-les-Bains

Exposition de peinture Valérie Viaud alias DoubleV

Début : 2026-04-13

fin : 2026-04-27

2026-04-13

Exposition de peinture du 13 au 27 avril à la cabane Le Galis à Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.

Pôle no 2 Quai Raoul Coulon Rive gauche du port La Cabane Le Galis Saint-Trojan-les-Bains 17370 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 76 00 30 communication2@saint-trojan-les-bains.fr

English : Painting exhibition Valérie Viaud alias DoubleV

Painting exhibition from April 13 to 27 at the Le Galis hut in Saint-Trojan-les-Bains.

