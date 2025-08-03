EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES Village Antichan-de-Frontignes

EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES Village Antichan-de-Frontignes dimanche 3 août 2025.

EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES

Village SALLE DE LA MAIRIE Antichan-de-Frontignes Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-03 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-17 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-03

La traditionnelle exposition artistique de photos et de peintures.

Une très belle exposition ouverte tous les jours avec notamment les photographies de Lilian Sineux. .

Village SALLE DE LA MAIRIE Antichan-de-Frontignes 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie bernard.dumail@wanadoo.fr

English :

The traditional art exhibition of photos and paintings.

German :

Die traditionelle Kunstausstellung mit Fotos und Gemälden.

Italiano :

La tradizionale mostra d’arte di foto e dipinti.

Espanol :

La tradicional exposición de arte de fotos y pinturas.

L’événement EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES Antichan-de-Frontignes a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE