EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES Village Antichan-de-Frontignes

Village SALLE DE LA MAIRIE Antichan-de-Frontignes Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-08-03 15:00:00
fin : 2025-08-17 19:00:00
2025-08-03
La traditionnelle exposition artistique de photos et de peintures.
Une très belle exposition ouverte tous les jours avec notamment les photographies de Lilian Sineux. .
Village SALLE DE LA MAIRIE Antichan-de-Frontignes 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie bernard.dumail@wanadoo.fr
English :
The traditional art exhibition of photos and paintings.
German :
Die traditionelle Kunstausstellung mit Fotos und Gemälden.
Italiano :
La tradizionale mostra d’arte di foto e dipinti.
Espanol :
La tradicional exposición de arte de fotos y pinturas.
