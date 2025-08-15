Exposition de peintures Renato SIMONI Chapelle St-Louis Barneville-Carteret
Exposition de peintures Renato SIMONI Chapelle St-Louis Barneville-Carteret vendredi 15 août 2025.
Exposition de peintures Renato SIMONI
Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-15 10:00:00
fin : 2025-08-22 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-15
Rendez-vous à la Chapelle St-Louis.
Rendez-vous à la Chapelle St-Louis. .
Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret 50270 Manche Normandie +33 6 50 60 72 27 ctherond@free.fr
English : Exposition de peintures Renato SIMONI
Meet at Chapelle St-Louis.
German :
Treffpunkt: Kapelle St-Louis.
Italiano :
Ritrovo alla Chapelle St-Louis.
Espanol :
Encuentro en la Chapelle St-Louis.
L’événement Exposition de peintures Renato SIMONI Barneville-Carteret a été mis à jour le 2025-07-26 par OT Cotentin