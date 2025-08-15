Exposition de peintures Renato SIMONI Chapelle St-Louis Barneville-Carteret

Exposition de peintures Renato SIMONI

Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret Manche

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-08-15 10:00:00
fin : 2025-08-22 13:00:00

2025-08-15

Rendez-vous à la Chapelle St-Louis.
Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret 50270 Manche Normandie +33 6 50 60 72 27  ctherond@free.fr

English : Exposition de peintures Renato SIMONI

Meet at Chapelle St-Louis.

German :

Treffpunkt: Kapelle St-Louis.

Italiano :

Ritrovo alla Chapelle St-Louis.

Espanol :

Encuentro en la Chapelle St-Louis.

