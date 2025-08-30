Exposition de peintures Volker Lair Chapelle St-Louis Barneville-Carteret

Exposition de peintures Volker Lair Chapelle St-Louis Barneville-Carteret samedi 30 août 2025.

Exposition de peintures Volker Lair

Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-08-30 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-04 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-08-30

Rendez-vous à la Chapelle St-Louis.   .

Chapelle St-Louis 3 Allée Saint-Louis Barneville-Carteret 50270 Manche Normandie +33 6 50 60 72 27  ctherond@free.fr

English : Exposition de peintures Volker Lair

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Exposition de peintures Volker Lair Barneville-Carteret a été mis à jour le 2025-07-26 par OT Cotentin