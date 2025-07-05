Exposition de photographie Brécey

Exposition de photographie Brécey samedi 5 juillet 2025.

Exposition de photographie

Place de l’hôtel de ville Brécey Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-05

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-07-05

111 photos exposées en plein air, par 4 artistes, sur le thème « L’homme, la nature et son environnement » sur 5 sites de la ville de Brécey. Parcours fléché, ouvert à tous, gratuit. Circuit adapté aux personnes à mobilité réduite.

111 photos exposées en plein air, par 4 artistes, sur le thème « L’homme, la nature et son environnement » sur 5 sites de la ville de Brécey. Parcours fléché, ouvert à tous, gratuit. Circuit adapté aux personnes à mobilité réduite. .

Place de l’hôtel de ville Brécey 50370 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 89 21 05 resacom@brecey.fr

English : Exposition de photographie

111 outdoor photos, by 4 artists, on the theme of « Man, nature and his environment » at 5 sites in the town of Brécey. Signposted route, open to all, free of charge. Circuit adapted for people with reduced mobility.

German :

111 im Freien ausgestellte Fotos von 4 Künstlern zum Thema: « Der Mensch, die Natur und seine Umwelt » an 5 Standorten in der Stadt Brécey. Ausgeschilderter Rundgang, für alle zugänglich, kostenlos. Für Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität geeigneter Rundgang.

Italiano :

111 foto esposte all’aperto da 4 artisti sul tema « L’uomo, la natura e il suo ambiente » in 5 siti della città di Brécey. Percorso segnalato, aperto a tutti, gratuito. Circuito adattato alle persone a mobilità ridotta.

Espanol :

111 fotografías expuestas al aire libre por 4 artistas sobre el tema « El hombre, la naturaleza y su entorno » en 5 lugares de la ciudad de Brécey. Recorrido señalizado, abierto a todos, gratuito. Circuito adaptado para personas con movilidad reducida.

L’événement Exposition de photographie Brécey a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par OT MSM Normandie BIT Genêts