Début : Vendredi 2025-07-01 14:30:00

fin : 2025-09-30 18:00:00

2025-07-01

2025-09-01

Thierry Le Gouès, photographe emblématique du monde de la mode et du cinéma un hymne aux Icônes des XX et XXIèmes siècles.

Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie

English :

Thierry Le Gouès, emblematic photographer of the world of fashion and cinema: a hymn to the icons of the 20th and 21st centuries.

German :

Thierry Le Gouès, emblematischer Fotograf der Mode- und Filmwelt: Eine Hymne an die Ikonen des 20. und 21. Jahrhunderts.

Italiano :

Thierry Le Gouès, fotografo emblematico del mondo della moda e del cinema: un inno alle icone del XX e XXI secolo.

Espanol :

Thierry Le Gouès, fotógrafo emblemático del mundo de la moda y del cine: un himno a los iconos de los siglos XX y XXI.

