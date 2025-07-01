Exposition de photographie de mode et cinéma de Thierry Le Gouès Icônes – Beffroi Saint-Martin Souillac 1 juillet 2025 14:30
Exposition de photographie de mode et cinéma de Thierry Le Gouès Icônes Beffroi Saint-Martin 6 Rue Saint-Martin Souillac Lot
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-01 14:30:00
fin : 2025-09-30 18:00:00
2025-07-01
2025-09-01
Thierry Le Gouès, photographe emblématique du monde de la mode et du cinéma un hymne aux Icônes des XX et XXIèmes siècles.
Beffroi Saint-Martin 6 Rue Saint-Martin
Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 32 71 00
English :
Thierry Le Gouès, emblematic photographer of the world of fashion and cinema: a hymn to the icons of the 20th and 21st centuries.
German :
Thierry Le Gouès, emblematischer Fotograf der Mode- und Filmwelt: Eine Hymne an die Ikonen des 20. und 21. Jahrhunderts.
Italiano :
Thierry Le Gouès, fotografo emblematico del mondo della moda e del cinema: un inno alle icone del XX e XXI secolo.
Espanol :
Thierry Le Gouès, fotógrafo emblemático del mundo de la moda y del cine: un himno a los iconos de los siglos XX y XXI.
