Exposition de photographies Salle Casemate N°2 Fouras

Exposition de photographies Salle Casemate N°2 Fouras lundi 20 octobre 2025.

Exposition de photographies

Salle Casemate N°2 Fort Vauban Fouras Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-20 11:00:00

fin : 2025-10-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-20

Photographies de la mer à la montagne

.

Salle Casemate N°2 Fort Vauban Fouras 17450 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 84 78 67 30 anima4@wanadoo.fr

English : Photography exhibition

Photographs from the sea to the mountains

German : Fotoausstellung

Fotos vom Meer bis zu den Bergen

Italiano :

Fotografie dal mare alla montagna

Espanol :

Fotografías del mar a la montaña

L’événement Exposition de photographies Fouras a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan