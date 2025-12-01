Exposition de photos tout argentique La Cave à Lunettes Plouarzel
Exposition de photos tout argentique
La Cave à Lunettes 10 route de Trezien Plouarzel Finistère
Début : 2025-12-01 09:00:00
fin : 2026-01-31 12:00:00
2025-12-01
4 photographes, 4 regards, 4 sensibilités, une expo photo en noir et blanc.
Ludovic BON, Stéphane GRALL, Christophe KERMAIDIC et Denis WIRRMANN exposent des tirages argentiques, ou quand la lumière devient matière… .
La Cave à Lunettes 10 route de Trezien Plouarzel 29810 Finistère Bretagne
