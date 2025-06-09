Exposition de quatre peintres de hag’artiste – La Hague, 9 juin 2025 14:00, La Hague.

Exposition de quatre peintres de hag'artiste Saint-Germain-des Vaux La Hague

Début : 2025-06-09 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-22 18:30:00

2025-06-09

Exposition de peintures de quatre peintres de l’association Hag’artiste: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque et Sabine Lefèvre.

Saint-Germain-des Vaux

La Hague 50440 Manche Normandie +33 6 40 57 26 98 enibas.lefevre@laposte.net

English : Exposition de quatre peintres de hag’artiste

Exhibition of paintings by four artists from the Hag’artiste association: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque and Sabine Lefèvre.

German :

Ausstellung von Gemälden von vier Malerinnen des Vereins Hag’artiste: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque und Sabine Lefèvre.

Italiano :

Mostra di dipinti di quattro membri dell’associazione Hag’artiste: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque e Sabine Lefèvre.

Espanol :

Exposición de pinturas de cuatro miembros de la asociación Hag’artiste: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque y Sabine Lefèvre.

