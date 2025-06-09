Exposition de quatre peintres de hag’artiste – La Hague, 9 juin 2025 14:00, La Hague.
Exposition de peintures de quatre peintres de l’association Hag’artiste: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque et Sabine Lefèvre.
Saint-Germain-des Vaux
La Hague 50440 Manche Normandie +33 6 40 57 26 98 enibas.lefevre@laposte.net
English : Exposition de quatre peintres de hag’artiste
Exhibition of paintings by four artists from the Hag’artiste association: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque and Sabine Lefèvre.
German :
Ausstellung von Gemälden von vier Malerinnen des Vereins Hag’artiste: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque und Sabine Lefèvre.
Italiano :
Mostra di dipinti di quattro membri dell’associazione Hag’artiste: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque e Sabine Lefèvre.
Espanol :
Exposición de pinturas de cuatro miembros de la asociación Hag’artiste: Isabelle Monier, Patricia Planque, Catherine Laroque y Sabine Lefèvre.
