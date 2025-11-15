Exposition de scrapbooking de Claude Pezet Maison Pour Tous Centre Social Brives-Charensac

Maison Pour Tous Centre Social 1 Route de Coubon Brives-Charensac Haute-Loire

Le scrapbooking est à la fois un loisir créatif, une forme d’art décoratif et l’occasion de coucher sur le papier, au travers de photos et de commentaires, l’histoire d’une famille. Exposition à la MPT du 15/11/2025 au 13/12/2025.

Maison Pour Tous Centre Social 1 Route de Coubon Brives-Charensac 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 02 45 69 info@maisonpourtous-brives43.fr

English :

Scrapbooking is a creative hobby, a decorative art form and an opportunity to record a family?s history on paper, using photos and commentary. Exhibition at the MPT from 15/11/2025 to 13/12/2025.

German :

Scrapbooking ist ein kreatives Hobby, eine dekorative Kunstform und eine Gelegenheit, die Geschichte einer Familie mithilfe von Fotos und Kommentaren auf Papier festzuhalten. Ausstellung im MPT vom 15/11/2025 bis 13/12/2025.

Italiano :

Lo scrapbooking è un hobby creativo, una forma di arte decorativa e un’opportunità per registrare la storia della famiglia su carta, utilizzando foto e commenti. Mostra al MPT dal 15/11/2025 al 13/12/2025.

Espanol :

El scrapbooking es un pasatiempo creativo, una forma de arte decorativo y una oportunidad para registrar la historia de una familia en papel, utilizando fotos y comentarios. Exposición en la MPT del 15/11/2025 al 13/12/2025.

