Exposition de sculptures sur bois (vannerie) Esplanade du Château Pons

Esplanade du Château Donjon de Pons Pons Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-08-05

fin : 2025-08-13

2025-08-05

Exposition de sculptures sur bois, vannerie, peintures par M. GIRAUD et M. BELLIGEON.

Esplanade du Château Donjon de Pons Pons 17800 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 91 46 46 mairie@pons-ville.fr

English :

Exhibition of wood carvings, basketry and paintings by M. GIRAUD and M. BELLIGEON.

German :

Ausstellung von Holzskulpturen, Korbwaren und Gemälden von Herrn GIRAUD und Herrn BELLIGEON.

Italiano :

Mostra di sculture in legno, cesti e dipinti di M. GIRAUD e M. BELLIGEON.

Espanol :

Exposición de tallas de madera, cestería y pintura de M. GIRAUD y M. BELLIGEON.

