Exposition de Tho multiste – Landeleau, 16 mai 2025 07:00, Landeleau.
Exposition de Tho multiste 22 Pénity Saint Laurent Landeleau Finistère
Début : 2025-05-16
fin : 2025-07-17
2025-05-16
Vendredi 16 mai à 18 h 30: vernissage de l’exposition de Tho multiste, 45 ans d’exploration artistique.
Contacts: 09 53 51 59 21 / 06 71 00 46 74 ou theatrepuzzle@yahoo.fr .
22 Pénity Saint Laurent
Landeleau 29530 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 71 00 46 74
