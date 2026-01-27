Exposition Degrés Est Anaïs Marion FRAC Lorraine Metz

Exposition Degrés Est Anaïs Marion

Anaïs Marion est invitée à occuper l’espace Degrés Est, dédié aux artistes lié·es au Grand Est, sur une proposition de Fanny Gonella, directrice du FRAC Lorraine.

Née en 1992 à Metz, formée à l’École européenne supérieure de l’image (EÉSI) à Poitiers, Anaïs Marion vit et travaille entre la Creuse et la Moselle. En 2018, elle entreprend de remonter le tracé de la Baghdadbahn, chemin de fer reliant Berlin à Bagdad en Irak. Débuté à la fin du XIXème siècle par l’Allemagne puis terminé par les Britanniques au début du XXème, dans un contexte d’expansion impériale, ce réseau finalement interrompu était destiné à acheminer jusqu’en Europe des trésors archéologiques mésopotamiens. Avec ce trajet, Anaïs Marion engage un voyage entre histoire, géopolitique et mémoire des objets déplacés. Munie d’une reproduction miniature d’un taureau ailé mésopotamien provenant du Pergamon Museum à Berlin, elle tente symboliquement de le ramener à sa terre d’origine. En 2025, elle rejoint finalement Bagdad.

L’artiste développe une pratique d’enquête où l’observation, la collecte et le déplacement deviennent des manières d’écrire l’Histoire autrement. Ses œuvres, entre photographie, écriture et protocole, mêlent méthodologie archéologique et poésie des inventaires pour interroger la mémoire collective, la circulation des savoirs et les effets du déracinement d’un patrimoine.Adultes

Anaïs Marion has been invited to occupy the Degrés Est space, dedicated to artists linked to the Grand Est region, at the suggestion of Fanny Gonella, Director of FRAC Lorraine.

Born in Metz in 1992, and trained at the École européenne supérieure de l’image (EÉSI) in Poitiers, Anaïs Marion lives and works between Creuse and Moselle. In 2018, she set out to retrace the route of the Baghdadbahn, the railroad linking Berlin to Baghdad in Iraq. Begun at the end of the 19th century by Germany, then completed by the British at the beginning of the 20th, in a context of imperial expansion, this network finally interrupted was intended to bring Mesopotamian archaeological treasures to Europe. With this route, Anaïs Marion embarks on a journey between history, geopolitics and the memory of displaced objects. Armed with a miniature reproduction of a Mesopotamian winged bull from the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, she symbolically attempts to return it to its homeland. In 2025, she finally returned to Baghdad.

The artist is developing a practice of inquiry in which observation, collection and displacement become ways of writing history differently. Her works, a cross between photography, writing and protocol, combine archaeological methodology and the poetry of inventories to question collective memory, the circulation of knowledge and the effects of uprooting a heritage.

