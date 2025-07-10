EXPOSITION DES ATELIERS LIBRES PALAVASIENS DES LAMPAROS Palavas-les-Flots 10 juillet 2025 07:00
Hérault
EXPOSITION DES ATELIERS LIBRES PALAVASIENS DES LAMPAROS Quai Georges Clemenceau Palavas-les-Flots Hérault
Début : 2025-07-10
fin : 2025-07-16
2025-07-10
Exposition des Ateliers Libres Palavasiens des Lamparos
Patchwork et peinture sur porcelaine
Galerie Courbet
Entrée libre
Quai Georges Clemenceau
Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 07 73 34
English :
10h/12h and 14h/23h
Exhibition of Mr. and Mrs. THEVENOT and Mr. Philippe MOREL
Gallery Gustave Courbet
Free entrance
Information 06 83 42 86 68
*****
German :
Ausstellung von Nicole & Pierre Thevenot/ Phillipe Morel
Courbet-Galerie
Freier Eintritt
Infos: 04 67 50 42 23 oder musee@palavaslesflots.com
Italiano :
Mostra degli Ateliers Libres Palavasiens des Lamparos
Patchwork e pittura su porcellana
Galleria Courbet
Ingresso libero
Espanol :
Exposición de Nicole & Pierre Thevenot/ Phillipe Morel
Galería Courbet
Entrada gratuita
Información: 04 67 50 42 23 o musee@palavaslesflots.com
