EXPOSITION DES ATELIERS LIBRES PALAVASIENS DES LAMPAROS Palavas-les-Flots 10 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

EXPOSITION DES ATELIERS LIBRES PALAVASIENS DES LAMPAROS Quai Georges Clemenceau Palavas-les-Flots Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-10

fin : 2025-07-16

Date(s) :

2025-07-10

Exposition des Ateliers Libres Palavasiens des Lamparos

Patchwork et peinture sur porcelaine

Galerie Courbet

Entrée libre

Quai Georges Clemenceau

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 07 73 34

English :

10h/12h and 14h/23h

Exhibition of Mr. and Mrs. THEVENOT and Mr. Philippe MOREL

Gallery Gustave Courbet

Free entrance

Information 06 83 42 86 68

*****

German :

Ausstellung von Nicole & Pierre Thevenot/ Phillipe Morel

Courbet-Galerie

Freier Eintritt

Infos: 04 67 50 42 23 oder musee@palavaslesflots.com

Italiano :

Mostra degli Ateliers Libres Palavasiens des Lamparos

Patchwork e pittura su porcellana

Galleria Courbet

Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Exposición de Nicole & Pierre Thevenot/ Phillipe Morel

Galería Courbet

Entrada gratuita

Información: 04 67 50 42 23 o musee@palavaslesflots.com

