EXPOSITION DES ŒUVRES DE LAETITIA MAUC Bibliothèque Montarnaud

EXPOSITION DES ŒUVRES DE LAETITIA MAUC
Vernissage de l’exposition de Laetitia Mauc, artiste montarnéenne lors d’un apéro convivial pour échanger avec l’artiste.
L’exposition sera présentée à la bibliothèque du 13 février au 14 mars. .
Bibliothèque Allée Jean Moulin Montarnaud 34570 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 48 16
English :
Opening of the exhibition by Montarné artist Laetitia Mauc, with a convivial aperitif to chat with the artist.
