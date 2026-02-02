EXPOSITION DES ŒUVRES DE LAETITIA MAUC Bibliothèque Montarnaud

EXPOSITION DES ŒUVRES DE LAETITIA MAUC

Bibliothèque Allée Jean Moulin Montarnaud Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-14

fin : 2026-02-14

Date(s) :

2026-02-14

Vernissage de l’exposition de Laetitia Mauc, artiste montarnéenne lors d’un apéro convivial pour échanger avec l’artiste.

Vernissage de l’exposition de Laetitia Mauc, artiste montarnéenne lors d’un apéro convivial pour échanger avec l’artiste.

L’exposition sera présentée à la bibliothèque du 13 février au 14 mars. .

Bibliothèque Allée Jean Moulin Montarnaud 34570 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 48 16

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Opening of the exhibition by Montarné artist Laetitia Mauc, with a convivial aperitif to chat with the artist.

L’événement EXPOSITION DES ŒUVRES DE LAETITIA MAUC Montarnaud a été mis à jour le 2026-01-30 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT