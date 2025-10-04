EXPOSITION DES TALENTS DES THEMERICOURTOIS Bibliothèque municipale De Théméricourt Théméricourt
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-10-04T14:00:00 – 2025-10-04T19:00:00
Fin : 2025-10-05T10:00:00 – 2025-10-05T18:00:00
Exposition des talents des théméricourtois : dessins, peinture sur pierre, broderie ainsi qu’un atelier poterie
Bibliothèque municipale De Théméricourt
3 rue Achim d'Abos
95450 Théméricourt
Val-D'Oise
Île-de-France
