[Exposition] Diane Serard, Cathy Rocquin & FXL – Le Colombier, Parc du Colombier Offranville, 14 mai 2025 14:00, Offranville.

Seine-Maritime

[Exposition] Diane Serard, Cathy Rocquin & FXL Le Colombier, Parc du Colombier 453 rue Louis Loucheur Offranville Seine-Maritime

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-05-14 14:00:00

fin : 2025-05-25 19:00:00

2025-05-14

Exposition de 3 artistes aux inspirations et techniques artistiques différentes.

Entre peintures et sculptures, le Colombier accueille ces expressions artistiques et leur fournit un cadre majestueux. Une ode à la couleur et à la poésie!

Le Colombier, Parc du Colombier 453 rue Louis Loucheur

Offranville 76550 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 85 40 42 diane.serard84@gmail.com

English : [Exposition] Diane Serard, Cathy Rocquin & FXL

Exhibition of 3 artists with different inspirations and artistic techniques.

Between paintings and sculptures, the Colombier welcomes these artistic expressions and provides them with a majestic setting. An ode to color and poetry!

German :

Ausstellung von drei Künstlern mit unterschiedlichen künstlerischen Inspirationen und Techniken.

Der Taubenschlag bietet einen majestätischen Rahmen für diese künstlerischen Ausdrucksformen, darunter Gemälde und Skulpturen. Eine Ode an die Farbe und die Poesie!

Italiano :

Mostra di 3 artisti con ispirazioni e tecniche artistiche diverse.

Tra dipinti e sculture, il Colombier accoglie queste espressioni artistiche e offre loro una cornice maestosa. Un’ode al colore e alla poesia!

Espanol :

Exposición de 3 artistas con diferentes inspiraciones y técnicas artísticas.

Entre pinturas y esculturas, el Colombier acoge estas expresiones artísticas y les brinda un marco majestuoso. Una oda al color y a la poesía

