Complexe Atlantis Saint-Cosme-en-Vairais Sarthe
Début : 2025-09-21
fin : 2025-10-05
2025-09-21
Exposition « Dis, Grand Père, c’était comment avant ? » visible du 21 septembre au 5 octobre 2025.
Retrouvez dessins de Véronique Lesage et texte de A. Bodénès, peintures et sculptures de Véronique Lesage et peintures d’Antoine Bondénès.
Au complexe Atlantis à Saint Cosme en Vairais.
Entrée libre et gratuite.
Horaires
Du lundi au vendredi 16h à 18h.
Dimanche 21 septembre 10h à 12h et 14h à 18h. Samedi 27 septembre 10h à 12h et 16h à 18h. Dimanche 28 septembre 16h à 18h. Samedi 4 octobre 10h à 12h et dimanche 5 octobre de 16h à 18h. .
Complexe Atlantis Saint-Cosme-en-Vairais 72110 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 97 02 05
English :
Exhibition « Say, Grandpa, what was it like before? »
German :
Ausstellung « Dis, Grand Père, c’était comment avant? » (Sag, Großvater, wie war es früher?)
Italiano :
Dis, Grand Père, c’était comment avant? » mostra
Espanol :
Dis, Grand Père, c’était comment avant? » exposición
