Complexe Atlantis Saint-Cosme-en-Vairais Sarthe

Début : 2025-09-21

fin : 2025-10-05

2025-09-21

Exposition « Dis, Grand Père, c’était comment avant ? » visible du 21 septembre au 5 octobre 2025.

Retrouvez dessins de Véronique Lesage et texte de A. Bodénès, peintures et sculptures de Véronique Lesage et peintures d’Antoine Bondénès.

Au complexe Atlantis à Saint Cosme en Vairais.

Entrée libre et gratuite.

Horaires

Du lundi au vendredi 16h à 18h.

Dimanche 21 septembre 10h à 12h et 14h à 18h. Samedi 27 septembre 10h à 12h et 16h à 18h. Dimanche 28 septembre 16h à 18h. Samedi 4 octobre 10h à 12h et dimanche 5 octobre de 16h à 18h. .

Complexe Atlantis Saint-Cosme-en-Vairais 72110 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 97 02 05

English :

Exhibition « Say, Grandpa, what was it like before? »

German :

Ausstellung « Dis, Grand Père, c’était comment avant? » (Sag, Großvater, wie war es früher?)

Italiano :

Dis, Grand Père, c’était comment avant? » mostra

Espanol :

Dis, Grand Père, c’était comment avant? » exposición

