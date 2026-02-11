Exposition Door of hearing par Frederik Exner

Route de Pau IBOS Ibos Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-26

fin : 2026-05-02

Date(s) :

2026-02-26

Le danois Frederik Exner s’intéresse à l’histoire de l’art, à l’archéologie, aux croyances et aux textes mythologiques qu’il entremêle pour créer un récit non linéaire dans lequel présent, passé et futur semblent ne pas avoir de sens.

Essentiellement sculpteur, l’artiste crée un monde fictionnel où la nature et l’animalité prennent le pas sur l’humanité. Densément peuplée de figures hybrides et monstrueuses, son œuvre participe à l’invention d’une nouvelle légende, dont la grenouille devient le totem…

Vernissage Mercredi 25 février à 19h en présence de l’artiste

English :

Danish artist Frederik Exner draws on art history, archaeology, beliefs and mythological texts, interweaving them to create a non-linear narrative in which present, past and future seem to have no meaning.

Essentially a sculptor, the artist creates a fictional world where nature and animality take precedence over humanity. Densely populated by hybrid and monstrous figures, his work contributes to the invention of a new legend, in which the frog becomes the totem…

Opening: Wednesday, February 25, 7pm, in the presence of the artist

