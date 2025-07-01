Exposition du collectif SMAC Vertheuil 1 juillet 2025 13:30

Gironde

Abbaye Vertheuil Gironde

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-07-01 13:30:00
fin : 2025-07-31 19:00:00

2025-07-01

L’office de tourisme Médoc-Vignoble vous informe :
Œuvres d’artistes médocains appartenant au Collectif SMAC (Synergies Médocaines des Artistes Créateurs)
Marilou BOURGEON (Aquarelliste), Nicole BRARD (Céramiste raku), MC Valentine (Artiste), Céline CAPITANI (Photographe), Cyrille CEVAER (Peintre), Chris CHIAMA (Plasticienne), Solveig (Plasticienne), Guillaume DAVEAU (Photographe), Aurélie DUPHIL (Photographe), Giselle DUCROS (Peintre), Christine KERFANT (Mosaïste plasticienne), Mimi L. (Peintre), Gunhild LORENZEN (Plasticienne), Christian MAYNE (Peintre) et Pauline PICON (Plasticienne).   .

Abbaye
Vertheuil 33180 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 71 96 65 06  amisabbayedevertheuil@gmail.com

