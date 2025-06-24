Exposition du photographique à la Grange aux dîmes du 24 au 29 juin 2025 Rue du Chanoine Lanier Cambremer 24 juin 2025 10:30

Exposition du photographique à la Grange aux dîmes du 24 au 29 juin 2025 Rue du Chanoine Lanier Grange aux dîmes Cambremer Calvados

Le PHOTOCLUB de Cambremer organise son exposition photographique du 24 au 29 juin inclus à la Grange aux Dîmes de 10h à 12h30 et de 14h30 à 18h30.

200 ans d’histoire photographique

Le dimanche démonstration de photo à l’ancienne

méthode dite: collodion Humide

faites vous photographier

Une centaine de photos présentées sur différents thèmes, plus le prix de la Municipalité, sur le thème « Longiligne ».

Pour contact et renseignements www.photoclub-cambremer.fr

Tél 06 81 66 11 58

English : Exposition du photographique à la Grange aux dîmes du 24 au 29 juin 2025

The Cambremer PHOTOCLUB is holding its photographic exhibition from June 24 to 29 inclusive at the Grange aux Dîmes from 10am to 12:30pm and from 2:30pm to 6:30pm.

200 years of photographic history

Sunday: demonstration of old-fashioned photography

wet collodion method

have your picture taken

Around a hundred photos on various themes, plus the Municipality’s prize, on the theme of « Longiligne ».

For contact and information: www.photoclub-cambremer.fr

Tel: 06 81 66 11 58

German : Exposition du photographique à la Grange aux dîmes du 24 au 29 juin 2025

Der PHOTOCLUB Cambremer organisiert seine Fotoausstellung vom 24. bis einschließlich 29. Juni in der Grange aux Dîmes von 10.00 bis 12.30 Uhr und von 14.30 bis 18.30 Uhr.

200 Jahre fotografische Geschichte

Sonntags Vorführung der alten Fotografie

methode: feuchtes Kollodium

lassen Sie sich fotografieren

Rund 100 Fotos zu verschiedenen Themen sowie der Preis der Stadtverwaltung zum Thema « Longiligne ».

Für Kontakt und Informationen: www.photoclub-cambremer.fr

Tel.: 06 81 66 11 58

Italiano :

Il Cambremer PHOTOCLUB organizza la sua mostra fotografica dal 24 al 29 giugno compreso presso la Grange aux Dîmes dalle 10.00 alle 12.30 e dalle 14.30 alle 18.30.

200 anni di storia della fotografia

Domenica si terrà una dimostrazione di fotografia d’epoca

con il metodo del collodio umido

fatevi fotografare

Un centinaio di foto su vari temi, oltre al premio del Comune sul tema « Longiligne ».

Per contatti e informazioni: www.photoclub-cambremer.fr

Tel: 06 81 66 11 58

Espanol :

El PHOTOCLUB de Cambremer celebra su exposición fotográfica del 24 al 29 de junio inclusive en el Grange aux Dîmes de 10.00 a 12.30 h y de 14.30 a 18.30 h.

200 años de historia de la fotografía

El domingo tendrá lugar una demostración de fotografía antigua

con el método del colodión húmedo

hágase una foto

Un centenar de fotos sobre temas variados, más el premio del Ayuntamiento sobre el tema « Longiligne ».

Para contacto e información: www.photoclub-cambremer.fr

Teléfono: 06 81 66 11 58

