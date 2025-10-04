Exposition Duo Bleu de Janice BAILLIEUX et André GEY Espace Chabrillan Montélimar

Espace Chabrillan 127 rue Pierre Julien Montélimar Drôme

Début : Lundi 2025-10-04 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19 18:00:00

2025-10-04

C’est la rencontre de deux artistes il y a une quarantaine d’années lors d’une exposition à Tain, le Bleu était déjà leur couleur dominante. Depuis cette date, Janice Baillieux et André Gey ont exposé plusieurs fois ensemble.

Espace Chabrillan 127 rue Pierre Julien Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 00 25 45 arts.plastiques@montelimar.fr

English :

The two artists met some forty years ago at an exhibition in Tain, where Blue was already their dominant color. Since then, Janice Baillieux and André Gey have exhibited together several times.

German :

Es ist die Begegnung zweier Künstler vor etwa vierzig Jahren bei einer Ausstellung in Tain, Blau war bereits ihre vorherrschende Farbe. Seitdem haben Janice Baillieux und André Gey mehrmals gemeinsam ausgestellt.

Italiano :

I due artisti si sono incontrati circa quarant’anni fa in occasione di una mostra a Tain, dove il blu era già il loro colore dominante. Da allora, Janice Baillieux e André Gey hanno esposto insieme diverse volte.

Espanol :

Los dos artistas se conocieron hace unos cuarenta años en una exposición en Tain, donde el azul ya era su color dominante. Desde entonces, Janice Baillieux y André Gey han expuesto juntos en varias ocasiones.

