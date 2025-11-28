Exposition Échappée bleue Cattenom

Exposition Échappée bleue

39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Vendredi 2025-11-28 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-28

Plongez dans l’univers azuré de Brigitte Pinel dans son exposition Échappée bleue .

Rentrez dans un monde fantastique où rêve et réalité s’entremêlent. La couleur bleue, rappelant le calme et l’eau, prédomine et s’impose dans ces œuvres picturales qui invitent à la contemplation.

Retrouvez tout son travail sur son site www.brigittepinel.comTout public

0 .

39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 52 84 65 ecvh57@gmail.com

English :

Immerse yourself in the azure world of Brigitte Pinel in her Échappée bleue exhibition.

Enter a fantastic world where dreams and reality intertwine. The color blue, reminiscent of calm and water, predominates and imposes itself in these pictorial works that invite contemplation.

Find out more about her work on her website: www.brigittepinel.com

German :

Tauchen Sie in die azurblaue Welt von Brigitte Pinel in ihrer Ausstellung Échappée bleue (Blaue Flucht) ein.

Treten Sie ein in eine fantastische Welt, in der Traum und Realität miteinander verschmelzen. Die Farbe Blau, die an Ruhe und Wasser erinnert, ist vorherrschend und setzt sich in diesen malerischen Werken, die zur Kontemplation einladen, durch.

Alle ihre Arbeiten finden Sie auf ihrer Website: www.brigittepinel.com

Italiano :

Immergetevi nel mondo azzurro di Brigitte Pinel nella sua mostra Échappée bleue .

Entrate in un mondo fantastico dove sogno e realtà si mescolano. Il colore blu, che ricorda la calma e l’acqua, predomina e si impone in queste opere pittoriche che invitano alla contemplazione.

È possibile trovare tutti i suoi lavori sul suo sito web: www.brigittepinel.com

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el mundo azul de Brigitte Pinel en su exposición Échappée bleue .

Entre en un mundo fantástico donde sueños y realidad se entremezclan. El color azul, evocador de la calma y el agua, predomina y se impone en estas obras pictóricas que invitan a la contemplación.

Puede encontrar toda su obra en su página web: www.brigittepinel.com

