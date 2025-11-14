Exposition Echo Systèmes Hôtel Saint Simon Angoulême

Exposition Echo Systèmes

Hôtel Saint Simon 15 rue de la Cloche verte Angoulême Charente

Début : Lundi 2025-11-14 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 19:00:00

2025-11-14

Cette exposition du Collectif Naaa propose un parcours entre peinture, installation et poésie, autour du recyclage, du corps et de la mémoire de la matière.

English :

This exhibition by Collectif Naaa takes visitors on a journey through painting, installation and poetry, focusing on recycling, the body and the memory of matter.

German :

Diese Ausstellung des Collectif Naaa bietet einen Parcours zwischen Malerei, Installation und Poesie, der sich um Recycling, den Körper und das Gedächtnis der Materie dreht.

Italiano :

La mostra del Collectif Naaa accompagna i visitatori in un viaggio attraverso la pittura, l’installazione e la poesia, incentrato sul riciclo, il corpo e la memoria della materia.

Espanol :

Esta exposición del Colectivo Naaa propone un viaje a través de la pintura, la instalación y la poesía, centrado en el reciclaje, el cuerpo y la memoria de la materia.

