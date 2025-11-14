Exposition Echo Systèmes Hôtel Saint Simon Angoulême
Exposition Echo Systèmes Hôtel Saint Simon Angoulême vendredi 14 novembre 2025.
Exposition Echo Systèmes
Hôtel Saint Simon 15 rue de la Cloche verte Angoulême Charente
Début : Lundi 2025-11-14 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30 19:00:00
2025-11-14
Cette exposition du Collectif Naaa propose un parcours entre peinture, installation et poésie, autour du recyclage, du corps et de la mémoire de la matière.
Hôtel Saint Simon 15 rue de la Cloche verte Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 95 54 72 capbd.angouleme16@gmail.com
English :
This exhibition by Collectif Naaa takes visitors on a journey through painting, installation and poetry, focusing on recycling, the body and the memory of matter.
German :
Diese Ausstellung des Collectif Naaa bietet einen Parcours zwischen Malerei, Installation und Poesie, der sich um Recycling, den Körper und das Gedächtnis der Materie dreht.
Italiano :
La mostra del Collectif Naaa accompagna i visitatori in un viaggio attraverso la pittura, l’installazione e la poesia, incentrato sul riciclo, il corpo e la memoria della materia.
Espanol :
Esta exposición del Colectivo Naaa propone un viaje a través de la pintura, la instalación y la poesía, centrado en el reciclaje, el cuerpo y la memoria de la materia.
