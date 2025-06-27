Exposition « Eclats » de Sandra Bignon Galerie Casa Félix Villeneuve-sur-Lot 27 juin 2025 15:00

Lot-et-Garonne

Exposition « Eclats » de Sandra Bignon Galerie Casa Félix 44 Rue de la Convention Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne

Début : 2025-06-27 15:00:00

fin : 2025-07-27 17:00:00

2025-06-27

Exposition de Sandra Bignon et des participant(e)s de l’Atelier Pernelle.

Peinture, dessin et terre cuite.

Galerie Casa Félix 44 Rue de la Convention

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 48 64 08 88

English : Exposition « Eclats » de Sandra Bignon

Exhibition by Sandra Bignon and participants of Atelier Pernelle.

Painting, drawing and terracotta.

German :

Ausstellung von Sandra Bignon und den Teilnehmern des Ateliers Pernelle.

Malerei, Zeichnung und Terrakotta.

Italiano :

Mostra di Sandra Bignon e dei partecipanti all’Atelier Pernelle.

Pittura, disegno e argilla.

Espanol :

Exposición de Sandra Bignon y participantes en el Atelier Pernelle.

Pintura, dibujo y arcilla.

