Exposition « Eclats » de Sandra Bignon Galerie Casa Félix Villeneuve-sur-Lot 27 juin 2025 15:00
Lot-et-Garonne
Exposition « Eclats » de Sandra Bignon Galerie Casa Félix 44 Rue de la Convention Villeneuve-sur-Lot Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-27 15:00:00
fin : 2025-07-27 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-27
Exposition de Sandra Bignon et des participant(e)s de l’Atelier Pernelle.
Peinture, dessin et terre cuite.
Exposition de Sandra Bignon et des participant(e)s de l’Atelier Pernelle.
Peinture, dessin et terre cuite. .
Galerie Casa Félix 44 Rue de la Convention
Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 48 64 08 88
English : Exposition « Eclats » de Sandra Bignon
Exhibition by Sandra Bignon and participants of Atelier Pernelle.
Painting, drawing and terracotta.
German :
Ausstellung von Sandra Bignon und den Teilnehmern des Ateliers Pernelle.
Malerei, Zeichnung und Terrakotta.
Italiano :
Mostra di Sandra Bignon e dei partecipanti all’Atelier Pernelle.
Pittura, disegno e argilla.
Espanol :
Exposición de Sandra Bignon y participantes en el Atelier Pernelle.
Pintura, dibujo y arcilla.
L’événement Exposition « Eclats » de Sandra Bignon Villeneuve-sur-Lot a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par OT Villeneuve Vallée du Lot