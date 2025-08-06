EXPOSITION » EMOTIONS EN COULEUR » PEINTURES DE PATRICIA KLEIN Le Boulou

EXPOSITION » EMOTIONS EN COULEUR » PEINTURES DE PATRICIA KLEIN

2 Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-06

fin : 2025-08-31

2025-08-06

Patricia Klein est une peintre autodidacte.

Sa peinture est une peinture intuitive et donc abstraite. C’est une manière de lâcher prise qui lui permet de laisser libre cours à ses sentiments.

Les couleurs, les textures les techniques viennent à Patricia Klein au fur et à mesure du processus de création et de son inspiration. Entrée libre aux heures d’ouverture.

2 Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 00

English :

Patricia Klein is a self-taught painter.

Her painting is intuitive and therefore abstract. It’s a way of letting go that allows her to give free rein to her feelings.

Colors, textures and techniques come to Patricia Klein as the creative process and her inspiration unfold. Free admission during opening hours.

German :

Patricia Klein ist eine autodidaktische Malerin.

Ihre Malerei ist eine intuitive und damit abstrakte Malerei. Es ist eine Art des Loslassens, die es ihr ermöglicht, ihren Gefühlen freien Lauf zu lassen.

Die Farben, die Texturen die Techniken kommen zu Patricia Klein im Laufe des Schaffensprozesses und ihrer Inspiration. Freier Eintritt während der Öffnungszeiten.

Italiano :

Patricia Klein è una pittrice autodidatta.

La sua pittura è intuitiva e quindi astratta. È un modo di lasciarsi andare che le permette di dare libero sfogo ai suoi sentimenti.

I colori, le texture e le tecniche vengono a Patricia Klein man mano che il processo creativo e la sua ispirazione si sviluppano. Ingresso libero durante gli orari di apertura.

Espanol :

Patricia Klein es una pintora autodidacta.

Su pintura es intuitiva y, por tanto, abstracta. Es una forma de dejarse llevar que le permite dar rienda suelta a sus sentimientos.

Los colores, las texturas y las técnicas surgen en Patricia Klein a medida que se desarrollan el proceso creativo y su inspiración. Entrada gratuita durante el horario de apertura.

