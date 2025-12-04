Exposition Entre feu et pigments Cattenom

Exposition Entre feu et pigments Cattenom vendredi 12 décembre 2025.

39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-12-12
fin : 2025-12-19

2025-12-12

Découvrez deux artistes en une seule exposition !
Jean Christoph, céramiste d’art, et Christian Roy, artiste peintre, s’allient pour une exposition riche en couleurs, technicité et émotions. Leurs inspirations principales la nature, les quatre éléments, les émotions.Tout public
39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 52 84 65  ecvh57@gmail.com

Discover two artists in one exhibition!
Ceramic artist Jean Christoph and painter Christian Roy join forces for an exhibition rich in color, technique and emotion. Their main inspirations: nature, the four elements and emotions.

