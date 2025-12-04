Exposition Entre feu et pigments Cattenom

Exposition Entre feu et pigments

39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom Moselle

Vendredi 2025-12-12

2025-12-19

2025-12-12

Découvrez deux artistes en une seule exposition !

Jean Christoph, céramiste d’art, et Christian Roy, artiste peintre, s’allient pour une exposition riche en couleurs, technicité et émotions. Leurs inspirations principales la nature, les quatre éléments, les émotions.Tout public

39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 52 84 65 ecvh57@gmail.com

Discover two artists in one exhibition!

Ceramic artist Jean Christoph and painter Christian Roy join forces for an exhibition rich in color, technique and emotion. Their main inspirations: nature, the four elements and emotions.

