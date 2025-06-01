Exposition éphémère: « le pinceau, l’appareil photo… » – Concots, 1 juin 2025 09:00, Concots.
Organisé par l’Association Foyer Rural.
Exposition éphémère: « Le pinceau, l’appareil photo… et si la création artistique s’ouvrait à tous avec l’IA? Venez voir et en parler » par Giva .
Salle communale
Concots 46260 Lot Occitanie association.foyer.rural.concots@gmail.com
English :
Organized by the Association Foyer Rural.
German :
Organisiert von der Association Foyer Rural.
Italiano :
Organizzato dall’Associazione Foyer Rural.
Espanol :
Organizado por la Asociación Foyer Rural.
