Exposition éphémère: « le pinceau, l’appareil photo… » – Concots, 1 juin 2025 09:00, Concots.

Lot

Exposition éphémère: « le pinceau, l’appareil photo… »  Salle communale Concots Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-01 09:00:00
fin : 2025-06-01 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-06-01

Organisé par l’Association Foyer Rural.
Exposition éphémère: « Le pinceau, l’appareil photo… et si la création artistique s’ouvrait à tous avec l’IA? Venez voir et en parler » par Giva   .

Salle communale
Concots 46260 Lot Occitanie   association.foyer.rural.concots@gmail.com

English :

Organized by the Association Foyer Rural.

German :

Organisiert von der Association Foyer Rural.

Italiano :

Organizzato dall’Associazione Foyer Rural.

Espanol :

Organizado por la Asociación Foyer Rural.

L’événement Exposition éphémère: « le pinceau, l’appareil photo… » Concots a été mis à jour le 2025-05-11 par OT CVL Lalbenque Limogne