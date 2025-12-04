Exposition Estampes La Villa Balthazar Valence
Exposition Estampes La Villa Balthazar Valence jeudi 4 décembre 2025.
Exposition Estampes
La Villa Balthazar 3 place Louis Le Cardonnel Valence Drôme
Début : Vendredi 2025-12-04 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-19 18:00:00
2025-12-04
Pour cette fin d’année, La Villa Balthazar expose une sélection d’estampes de 13 artistes de la galerie.
Sérigraphie, lithographie, gravures…
En parallèle de l’exposition de Philippe Louisgrand Histoire de .
La Villa Balthazar 3 place Louis Le Cardonnel Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 65 20 42 chsa@lavillabalthazar.fr
English :
To mark the end of the year, La Villa Balthazar is exhibiting a selection of prints by 13 of the gallery’s artists.
Silkscreen, lithography, etchings…
In parallel with Philippe Louisgrand’s exhibition Histoire de .
