Exposition Estampes La Villa Balthazar Valence

Exposition Estampes

La Villa Balthazar 3 place Louis Le Cardonnel Valence Drôme

Début : Vendredi 2025-12-04 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-19 18:00:00

2025-12-04

Pour cette fin d’année, La Villa Balthazar expose une sélection d’estampes de 13 artistes de la galerie.
Sérigraphie, lithographie, gravures…

En parallèle de l’exposition de Philippe Louisgrand Histoire de .
La Villa Balthazar 3 place Louis Le Cardonnel Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 08 65 20 42  chsa@lavillabalthazar.fr

English :

To mark the end of the year, La Villa Balthazar is exhibiting a selection of prints by 13 of the gallery’s artists.
Silkscreen, lithography, etchings…

In parallel with Philippe Louisgrand’s exhibition Histoire de .

