EXPOSITION ET ANIMATIONS LA GRANDE LESSIVE

Sète Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-19

fin : 2026-03-19

Date(s) :

2026-03-19

La grande lessive est une installation artistique éphémère participative, ouverte à tous, qui invite chacun à créer et exposer une œuvre sur un fil à linge. De nombreuses associations seront également présentes pour proposer des ateliers créatifs ou sportifs. Une scène ouverte permettra de recevoir de nombreux artistes..

La grande lessive est une installation artistique éphémère participative, ouverte à tous, qui invite chacun à créer et exposer une œuvre sur un fil à linge. De nombreuses associations seront également présentes pour proposer des ateliers créatifs ou sportifs. Une scène ouverte permettra de recevoir de nombreux artistes.. .

Sète 34200 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 51 28 29

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English :

La grande lessive is an ephemeral, participatory art installation open to all, inviting everyone to create and exhibit a work of art on a clothesline. Numerous associations will also be on hand to offer creative and sporting workshops. An open stage will welcome numerous artists…

L’événement EXPOSITION ET ANIMATIONS LA GRANDE LESSIVE Sète a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par OLD Hérault OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU SETE