EXPOSITION-EVENEMENT 40 ANS DE LA COMPAGNIE BACCHUS Salle Proudhon, Kursaal de Besançon Besançon jeudi 29 janvier 2026.
Salle Proudhon, Kursaal de Besançon 2 Place du Théâtre Besançon Doubs
Début : 2026-01-29 11:50:00
fin : 2026-01-30 18:50:00
2026-01-29
Sur les traces de Bacchus, une exposition évènement qui retrace cette aventure artistique hors normes, portée par celles et ceux qui, depuis 40 ans, font vivre un théâtre qui ne s’excuse jamais d’être libre. Bacchus fête ses 40 ans 1985 2025 .
Salle Proudhon, Kursaal de Besançon 2 Place du Théâtre Besançon 25000 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 76 28 53 04 Cie.bacchus@gmail.com
