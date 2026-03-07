Exposition Expo -Atelier rue Albert 1er La Rochelle
Exposition Expo -Atelier rue Albert 1er La Rochelle vendredi 3 avril 2026.
Exposition Expo -Atelier
rue Albert 1er Salle de l’Oratoire La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif :
Date et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-03 10:00:00
fin : 2026-04-05 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-03
Nouvelle Exposition Atelier de l’association Gaspart La Rochelle
rue Albert 1er Salle de l’Oratoire La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 16 97 13 94 assogaspart@gmail.com
English :
New Exhibition Workshop by the Gaspart La Rochelle association
L’événement Exposition Expo -Atelier La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-07 par Nous La Rochelle