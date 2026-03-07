Exposition Expo -Atelier rue Albert 1er La Rochelle

Exposition Expo -Atelier

rue Albert 1er Salle de l’Oratoire La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-03 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-05 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-03

Nouvelle Exposition Atelier de l’association Gaspart La Rochelle

.

rue Albert 1er Salle de l’Oratoire La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 16 97 13 94 assogaspart@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

New Exhibition Workshop by the Gaspart La Rochelle association

L’événement Exposition Expo -Atelier La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-07 par Nous La Rochelle