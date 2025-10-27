Exposition Anne Mura Auchan Pôle Europe Espace Snack’Art Mont-Saint-Martin

Exposition Anne Mura

Auchan Pôle Europe Espace Snack'Art 1 Avenue de l'Europe Mont-Saint-Martin Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-01-30 09:00:00

fin : 2026-03-30 12:15:00

2026-01-30

Exposition des peintures réalisées par Anne Mura à l’espace Snack’Art, situé dans la galerie du centre commercial Auchan Pôle Europe.Tout public

+33 3 82 24 94 54

Exhibition of paintings by Anne Mura at the Snack’Art space in the gallery of the Auchan Pôle Europe shopping center.

L’événement Exposition Anne Mura Mont-Saint-Martin a été mis à jour le 2025-12-01 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY