Exposition Anne Mura Auchan Pôle Europe Espace Snack’Art Mont-Saint-Martin

Auchan Pôle Europe Espace Snack'Art 1 Avenue de l'Europe Mont-Saint-Martin Meurthe-et-Moselle
Dimanche 2026-01-30 09:00:00
2026-03-30 12:15:00
2026-01-30
Exposition des peintures réalisées par Anne Mura à l'espace Snack'Art, situé dans la galerie du centre commercial Auchan Pôle Europe.Tout public
+33 3 82 24 94 54
Exhibition of paintings by Anne Mura at the Snack'Art space in the gallery of the Auchan Pôle Europe shopping center.
