Exposition Fay-de-Bretagne lundi 1 septembre 2025.

Exposition

Médiathèque La Grange Fay-de-Bretagne Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-09-01
fin : 2025-09-30

2025-09-01

Exposition Les Z’Arts de Bouvron
Exposition Médiathèque La Grange
Mercredi de 10h à 13h / 15h à 18h
Vendredi 14h à 18h
Samedi 10h à 12h
Dimanche 10h30 à 12h15   .

Médiathèque La Grange Fay-de-Bretagne 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 87 33 65 

English :

Exhibition Les Z’Arts de Bouvron

German :

Ausstellung Les Z’Arts de Bouvron

Italiano :

Mostra Les Z’Arts de Bouvron

Espanol :

Exposición Les Z’Arts de Bouvron

2025-08-25