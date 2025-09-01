Exposition Fay-de-Bretagne
Exposition Fay-de-Bretagne lundi 1 septembre 2025.
Exposition
Médiathèque La Grange Fay-de-Bretagne Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-01
fin : 2025-09-30
Date(s) :
2025-09-01
Exposition Les Z’Arts de Bouvron
Exposition Médiathèque La Grange
Mercredi de 10h à 13h / 15h à 18h
Vendredi 14h à 18h
Samedi 10h à 12h
Dimanche 10h30 à 12h15 .
Médiathèque La Grange Fay-de-Bretagne 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 87 33 65
English :
Exhibition Les Z’Arts de Bouvron
German :
Ausstellung Les Z’Arts de Bouvron
Italiano :
Mostra Les Z’Arts de Bouvron
Espanol :
Exposición Les Z’Arts de Bouvron
L’événement Exposition Fay-de-Bretagne a été mis à jour le 2025-08-25 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt