Exposition Ferrante FERRANTI, Japon et autres orients Médiathèque Gondrecourt-le-Château

Médiathèque 15 bis Rue du Général Leclerc Gondrecourt-le-Château Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit

Début : Samedi Mercredi 2025-11-05 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-20 17:00:00

2025-11-05

Exposition photos sur le thème du Japon et autres orients par le photographe Ferrante FERRANTI.
Entrée libre.Tout public
Médiathèque 15 bis Rue du Général Leclerc Gondrecourt-le-Château 55130 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 46 43 85 

English :

Photo exhibition on the theme of Japan and other orients by photographer Ferrante FERRANTI.
Free admission.

German :

Fotoausstellung zum Thema Japan und andere Oriente des Fotografen Ferrante FERRANTI.
Freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

Mostra fotografica sul tema Giappone e altri luoghi del fotografo Ferrante FERRANTI.
Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Exposición fotográfica sobre el tema Japón y otros lugares del fotógrafo Ferrante FERRANTI.
Entrada gratuita.

