Exposition Ferrante FERRANTI, Japon et autres orients Médiathèque Gondrecourt-le-Château

Exposition Ferrante FERRANTI, Japon et autres orients

Médiathèque 15 bis Rue du Général Leclerc Gondrecourt-le-Château Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Mercredi 2025-11-05 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-20 17:00:00

2025-11-05

Exposition photos sur le thème du Japon et autres orients par le photographe Ferrante FERRANTI.

Entrée libre.Tout public

Médiathèque 15 bis Rue du Général Leclerc Gondrecourt-le-Château 55130 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 46 43 85

English :

Photo exhibition on the theme of Japan and other orients by photographer Ferrante FERRANTI.

Free admission.

German :

Fotoausstellung zum Thema Japan und andere Oriente des Fotografen Ferrante FERRANTI.

Freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

Mostra fotografica sul tema Giappone e altri luoghi del fotografo Ferrante FERRANTI.

Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Exposición fotográfica sobre el tema Japón y otros lugares del fotógrafo Ferrante FERRANTI.

Entrada gratuita.

