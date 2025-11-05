Exposition Ferrante FERRANTI, Japon et autres orients Médiathèque Gondrecourt-le-Château
Exposition Ferrante FERRANTI, Japon et autres orients Médiathèque Gondrecourt-le-Château mercredi 5 novembre 2025.
Exposition Ferrante FERRANTI, Japon et autres orients
Médiathèque 15 bis Rue du Général Leclerc Gondrecourt-le-Château Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Mercredi 2025-11-05 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-20 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-05
Exposition photos sur le thème du Japon et autres orients par le photographe Ferrante FERRANTI.
Entrée libre.Tout public
0 .
Médiathèque 15 bis Rue du Général Leclerc Gondrecourt-le-Château 55130 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 46 43 85
English :
Photo exhibition on the theme of Japan and other orients by photographer Ferrante FERRANTI.
Free admission.
German :
Fotoausstellung zum Thema Japan und andere Oriente des Fotografen Ferrante FERRANTI.
Freier Eintritt.
Italiano :
Mostra fotografica sul tema Giappone e altri luoghi del fotografo Ferrante FERRANTI.
Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
Exposición fotográfica sobre el tema Japón y otros lugares del fotógrafo Ferrante FERRANTI.
Entrada gratuita.
L’événement Exposition Ferrante FERRANTI, Japon et autres orients Gondrecourt-le-Château a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par OT SUD MEUSE