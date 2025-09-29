Exposition: Florence Pradat Chapelle de la Persévérance Presbytère S Pau

Exposition: Florence Pradat Chapelle de la Persévérance Presbytère S Pau lundi 29 septembre 2025.

Chapelle de la Persévérance Presbytère S 3 Rue de Gontaut Biron Pau Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-29
fin : 2025-10-05

Date(s) :
2025-09-29

Exposition de Peintures et Sculptures
L’ÉCHO DES COULEURS   .

Chapelle de la Persévérance Presbytère S 3 Rue de Gontaut Biron Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 33 54 48 96  flrencebotbol64@gmail.com

