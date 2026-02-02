Exposition Formes en tension au Don du Fel Le Fel

Exposition Formes en tension au Don du Fel

Le Don du Fel Le Fel Aveyron

Début : Lundi 2026-03-22

fin : 2026-06-10

2026-03-22

Le Don du Fel Le Fel 12140 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 54 15 15 contact@ledondufel.com

English : Exhibition ‘Formes en tension’ at Don du Fel

With the four artists featured in the exhibition ‘Forms under tension’, Liliane Demeester, Mark Goudy, Wouter Dam and Ashraf Hanna, we focus our attention on works with deliberately tense silhouettes, for these are models, or sometimes casts, as finely defined as the musculature of an athlete. These are sculptures from which all superfluity has been eliminated.

The result of careful prior reflection, these delicate works take us on a surprising, sometimes even choreographic journey through space, where their obvious sensuality depends as much on technical mastery as on a certain intellectual rigour.

