Exposition France Patchwork 19 – Salle Espace Vézère Uzerche 19 juin 2025 14:00
Corrèze
Exposition France Patchwork 19 Salle Espace Vézère 10 Place de la Libération Uzerche Corrèze
Début : 2025-06-19 14:00:00
fin : 2025-06-25 19:00:00
2025-06-19
« Le Quarantenaire 40 ans, 40 blocs ».
Exposition de Patchwork. .
Salle Espace Vézère 10 Place de la Libération
Uzerche 19140 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 73 15 71
