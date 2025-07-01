Exposition Frédéric Patat – Auchan Pôle Europe Espace Snack’Art Mont-Saint-Martin 1 juillet 2025 09:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Exposition Frédéric Patat Auchan Pôle Europe Espace Snack’Art 1 Avenue de l’Europe Mont-Saint-Martin Meurthe-et-Moselle

Exposition des peintures de Frédéric Patat à l’espace Snack’Art, situé dans la galerie du centre commercial Auchan Pôle Europe.Tout public

Auchan Pôle Europe Espace Snack’Art 1 Avenue de l’Europe

Mont-Saint-Martin 54350 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 24 94 54

English :

Exhibition of Frédéric Patat’s paintings at the Snack’Art space in the gallery of the Auchan Pôle Europe shopping center.

German :

Ausstellung der Gemälde von Frédéric Patat im Raum Snack’Art, der sich in der Galerie des Einkaufszentrums Auchan Pôle Europe befindet.

Italiano :

Mostra di dipinti di Frédéric Patat presso lo spazio Snack’Art nella galleria del centro commerciale Auchan Pôle Europe.

Espanol :

Exposición de pinturas de Frédéric Patat en el espacio Snack’Art de la galería del centro comercial Auchan Pôle Europe.

